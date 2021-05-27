How to complete UEL Half-Time Challenge SBC

EA Sports added an UEFA Europa League (UEL) Half-Time Challenge to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can complete it through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu until Saturday, May 29 at 12pm CT.

This SBC will reward players with a tradeable rare mixed players pack, which gives four gold rare items, four rare silver items, and four rare bronze items. All the items are players, so you can still pack something nice like a great player from the Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) cards: Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 96-rated Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale, or 95-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli.

The UEL Half-Time Challenge SBC is coming at a cheap price too, around 7,500 FUT coins on PlayStation and PC, and around 11,000 FUT coins on Xbox. It has one segment that requires 11 players from five minimum clubs and a maximum of three from the same nation, with at least one Spanish and English card and 70 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the UEL Half-Time Challenge SBC currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.