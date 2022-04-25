How to complete UEFA RTTF Ramsey SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get another Road to the Final (RTTF) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added an 89-rated UEFA Europa League (UEL) RTTF version of Aaron Ramsey from Rangers on April 23. This live item is obtainable through squad-building challenges (SBC).

The RTTF promo was released back in February and follows the UEFA tournaments ―like the UEL― and gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage. This SBC will only be available until April 28.

When compared to Ramsey’s 80-rated gold version, his Pace (+18), Physical (+17), Defending (+17), Shooting (+15), Passing (+10), and Dribbling (+9) were greatly increased. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), which will elevate his ratings to range from 83 to 94.

You’ll have to turn in just one squad to get this RTTF card. It must be an 83-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. This SBC is priced around 43,150 to 47,300 FUT coins across all available platforms if you buy all necessary cards in the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the UEL RTTF Aaron Ramsey SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: