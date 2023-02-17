How to complete UEFA RTTF Diaby SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Following the release of the first Road to the Final (RTTF) team, EA added an 88-rated RTTF version of Moussa Diaby from Bayern Leverkusen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The RTTF promo was released today and follows the UEFA tournaments. It gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage. This is the first RTTF SBC in FIFA 23.

All of Diaby’s skills were increased for this RTTF card if you look at his 84-rated gold version. EA greatly boosted his Passing (+7), Shooting (+7), Physical (+6), Defending (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Pace (+4).

You’ll have to turn in just one squad to get this RTTF card. It must be an 85-rated squad and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card plus a Bundesliga player. This SBC is priced at around 91,800 FUT coins on consoles and 97,200 FUT coins on PC if you build it from scratch.

This RTTF will be available until Feb. 24, so you’ll have one week to turn in this segment before it expires. You can use that time to craft cards and spend less when building the squad.

Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the UEFA RTTF Moussa Diaby SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: