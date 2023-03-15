How to complete Udogie’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23

EA added a 74-rated Inform version of Destiny Iyenoma Udogie from Udinese that players can receive as a reward for completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

Silver Stars objectives are used to release boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, alongside the new Team of the Week (TOTW) and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

You’ll notice that Udogie’s overall rating is the same as his original silver card, but the devs still increased his Passing (+12), Shooting (+12), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+11), Physical (+11), and Pace (+6) for this Inform version.

As usual, all of Udogie’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

You’ll have until this set expires on March 22 to get this card, which gives you one week to complete every task. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Destiny Udogie in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: