How to complete UCL Showdown Herrera SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Herrera will gain a +3 overall upgrade if Paris Saint-Germain defeat Bayern Munich in the UCL grand finals.

EA Sports added a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Showdown 92-rated version of Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

Herrera is a part of the last UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. EA also added a 92-rated version of David Alaba from Bayern Munich. These players will clash against each other in the UCL grand finals on Aug. 23 and the winner will receive a +3 overall upgrade.

EA has massively boosted all of Herrera’s stats, including Pace (+16), Shooting (+14), Passing (+13), and Physical (+13), when you compare the UCL Showdown version to his 82-rated base gold version, which was Herrera’s only card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team until today.

The final #UCLShowdown is live in #FUT20 ‼️ Only one club can take it 🏆 (the winning side's player gets a +3 OVR upgrade 😤)



Regardless of whether UCL Showdown Arp gets additionally boosted, this is already a strong card. You can use UCL Showdown Herrera in any place you want in the midfield. This SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete UCL Showdown Herrera SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Ligue 1. This SBC will expire on Aug. 23 before Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich play in the UCL grand finals at 2pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Showdown Herrera SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.