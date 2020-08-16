How to complete UCL Showdown Bernat SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

If Bernat and the Paris Saint-Germain advances in the UEFA Champions League, this card will receive a +3 boost.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) that will reward players with a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Showdown 92-rated version of Juan Bernat from Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, Aug. 15, if they complete it.

This is the first UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but EA has used the concept during the Summer Heat promo in June and July. EA also introduced a 93-rated version of Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig. These players will play against each other for the UCL semifinals on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The winner will receive a +3 upgrade.

EA has boosted all of Bernat’s stats, including Defending (+9), Physical (+9), Pace (+8), Passing (+8), and Dribbling (+6), when you compare the UCL Showdown version with his 85-rated Winter Refresh version, which was the only special card Bernat received in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team until this UCL Showdown 92-version came.

The 1st #UCLShowdown's here 👏 SBCs available for a limited time feat. @PSG_English & @RBLeipzig_EN 🔥



The item from the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal will receive a +3 OVR boost 📈 pic.twitter.com/DhuUgFVJX6 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 15, 2020

Challenge aside, UCL Showdown Bernat is an excellent option if you need a full back, due to his high Pace and Defending stats. This SBC costs around 100,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete UCL Showdown Bernat SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. This SBC will expire on Aug. 18, before Paris-Saint Germain and RB Leipzig face each other for the UCL semifinals at 2pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Showdown Bernat SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.