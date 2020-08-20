How to complete UCL Showdown Alaba SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

David Alaba is part of the last UEFA Champions League Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a UEFA Champions League (UCL) Showdown 92-rated version of David Alaba from Bayern Munich.

This will be the last UCL Showdown in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. EA also added a 92-rated version of Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain. These players will play against each other in the UCL grand finals on Sunday, Aug. 23 and the winner will receive a +3 overall upgrade.

EA has slightly boosted all of Alaba’s stats, including Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Defending (+5), and Dribbling (+5), when comparing the UCL Showdown version to his 88-rated ShapeShifters version, which Alaba gained in February.

The final #UCLShowdown is live in #FUT20 ‼️ Only one club can take it 🏆 (the winning side's player gets a +3 OVR upgrade 😤)



Who's it gonna be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bBSnO5houT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 20, 2020

Showdown aside, this version of Alaba is a great card on its own, especially due to its high Pace stats. This SBC costs around 160,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.

If you want to complete UCL Showdown Alaba SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga. This SBC will expire on Aug. 23 before Bayern Munich and Lyon play in the UCL grand finals at 2pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete UCL Showdown Alaba SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.