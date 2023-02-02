How to complete TOTY Honourable Fofana SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

He was one of the 35 nominees for the TOTY Midfielders.

There’s an 88-rated TOTY Honourable Mention version of Seko Fofana from RC Lens available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. TOTY Honourable Mention cards are upgraded versions of players who weren’t selected to be a part of the TOTY, but received a lot of votes. Fofana was one of the 35 nominees for the TOTY Midfielders.

Fofana’s 81-rated gold version had it’s Pace (+11), Defending (+11), Passing (+7), Physical (+6), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+4) upgraded for this TOTY Honourable Mention card.

There are three different squads you need to complete for this TOTY Honourable Mention SBC: Ligue 1, Top Form, and 85-rated Squad. Here are the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Ligue 1 83-rated squad with at least one player from Ligue 1. Small electrum players pack Top Form 84-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Mixed players pack 85-rated Squad A squad with an overall rating of 85 points minimum. Prime mixed players pack

The prices for building these squads from scratch can get up to 150,650 FUT coins on consoles and 157,100 FUT coins on PC. This TOTY Honourable Mention SBC will expire after Feb. 15, so you have two weeks to complete them.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTY Honourable Mention Seko Fofana SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Cheapest way to complete TOTY Honourable Seko Fofana SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ligue 1

GK: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LB: 78-rated Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC)

78-rated Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) CB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LW: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) RW: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) ST: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) CB: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) LM: 84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan)

84-rated Rafael Leão (Milan) CM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) RM: 85-rated TOTW Pedro Porro (Sporting CP)

85-rated TOTW Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) ST: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Libertadores) ST: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

85-rated Squad