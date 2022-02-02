How to complete TOTY Honorable Mention Olmo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Honorable Mention version of Daniel Olmo from RB Leipzig to FIFA 22 today. You can get this item through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Olmo’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Players who weren’t selected to be a part of the TOTY but received a lot of votes can receive an Honorable Mention version with considerable upgrades to their original card.

All of Olmo’s skills were increased, but EA mainly focused on his Shooting (+9) and Pace (+8). The rest of his stats were mildly boosted, including his Passing (+4), Physical (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Defending (+4), when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further boost Olmo’s Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6). This will take these skills to 92 and 91, respectively, making them among his highest-rated stats. It will also maximize his Volleys stat.

TOTY Honorable Mention Dani Olmo costs around 154,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 154,500 on Xbox, and 169,100 on PC. This card has generally high skills, but it’s an untradable item. You’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a small rare gold players pack by building both squads.

If you want to complete the TOTY Honorable Mention Olmo SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Spain and Bundesliga. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Spanish player. The second team needs to be an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and have at least one player from Bundesliga.

You have until Feb. 16 to get this TOTY Honorable Mention Dani Olmo SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this card right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Spain

GK: 83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

83-rated Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) LB: 83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia)

83-rated José Luís Gayà (Valencia) CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta) CDM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Bundesliga