How to complete TOTY Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is a cheap way to try to pack a special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today called the TOTY Challenge, which will reward the players who complete it with a tradeable premium gold players pack.

This SBC arrives during the FUTTIES promo, which was introduced on July 16 and added dozens of special cards from past FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promos, including Team of the Year (TOTY), Team of the Season (TOTS), and Summer Stars. These promos contain some of the best cards in the game, such as 99-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio.

TheTOTY Challenge SBC comes at a cheap price, making this a viable opportunity to try to pack a special card. It’s a non-repeatable SBC that costs around 10,000 FUT coins on any platform.

The solution is a 75-rated squad with a minimum of 90 chemistry, at least four rare players, a minimum of two players from the same nation, a maximum of three per club, and a maximum of eight different leagues. The TOTY Challenge SBC will expire on Sunday, July 25 at 12pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTY Challenge SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.