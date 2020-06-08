How to complete TOTSSF Undav SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

If you play with a German squad, you might want to complete this cheap SBC.

EA Sports added a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 92-rated version of Deniz Undav from SV Meppen today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This special card can be completed in four days and was added alongside the official Rest of the World TOTSSF set, which will be the last one of the promo.

TOTSSF Undav is a card that you might want to complete if you play with a German squad in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. This is one of the most boosted cards of the game cycle. EA has given him more Pace (+32), Passing (+39), Shooting +29), Dribbling (+27), Defending (+27), and Physical (+27). His previous version is an 64-rated base bronze card.

The TOTSSF Undav SBC comes at a great value since it only costs around 85,000 FUT coins on any platform to complete. You’ll have to turn in an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one German player, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Undav SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.