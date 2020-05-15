How to complete TOTSSF Sabitzer and Dilrosun objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) objective players from the Bundesliga to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
They are two midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated from RB Leipzig and a Moments Javairô Dilrosun 89-rated from Hertha Berlin. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate his solo goal against Paderborn in September 2019, a Messi-like run in which he sliced through six defenders.
The TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun objectives will be available for one week, while the TOTSSF Sabitzer objectives will be around for two weeks. The objectives have to be completed in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF Sabitzer, while TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun can be completed in Squad Battles matches.
Here are all of the objectives that have to be done to complete TOTSSF Sabitzer and TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun.
TOTSSF Sabitzer
- Ranged rocket: Score an outside of the box goal in two separate Rivals matches using midfielders with 80 Shooting minimum.
- Austrian assistance: Score in three separate Rivals matches using Austrian players.
- Leipzig link: Assist with a through ball in two separate Rivals matches using players with three stars weak foot maximum.
- Bundesliga beast: Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using Bundesliga players with four stars weak foot minimum.
TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun
- Academy action: Score using Ajax players and assist using Manchester City players in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals).
- Blaze a trail: Assist and score in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with 89 Pace minimum.
- Dutch delivery: Assist two goals with crosses in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Dutch players.
- Dynamic Dilrosun: Score a finesse goal in six separate Squad Battles wins on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Bundesliga midfielders with four stars skill moves minimum.