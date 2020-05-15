How to complete TOTSSF Sabitzer and Dilrosun objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Here are two more objective players who can serve your Ultimate Team well.

EA Sports added two Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) objective players from the Bundesliga to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

They are two midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated from RB Leipzig and a Moments Javairô Dilrosun 89-rated from Hertha Berlin. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate his solo goal against Paderborn in September 2019, a Messi-like run in which he sliced through six defenders.

A European football hero 💪A nightmare for opposing defenders 😱



Team of the Season So Far Marcel Sabitzer and #TOTSSF Moments Javairô Dilrosun are live in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/yjvQX1Zbn9 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 15, 2020

The TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun objectives will be available for one week, while the TOTSSF Sabitzer objectives will be around for two weeks. The objectives have to be completed in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF Sabitzer, while TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun can be completed in Squad Battles matches.

Here are all of the objectives that have to be done to complete TOTSSF Sabitzer and TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun.

TOTSSF Sabitzer

Ranged rocket: Score an outside of the box goal in two separate Rivals matches using midfielders with 80 Shooting minimum.

Score in three separate Rivals matches using Austrian players.

Assist with a through ball in two separate Rivals matches using players with three stars weak foot maximum.

Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using Bundesliga players with four stars weak foot minimum.

TOTSSF Moments Dilrosun