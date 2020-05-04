How to complete TOTSSF Romarinho objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 89-rated version of Romarinho from Al-Ittihad, one of the clubs from the Saudi Pro League. He was added alongside the official Saudi Pro League TOTSSF squad and his objectives are available for the next seven days.

TOTSSF Romarinho is a card that most likely won’t upgrade your Ultimate Team, but you can use him in an SBC of your preference. The card, however, is appealing for many Brazilian fans since Romarinho used to play for Corinthians, one of the most popular soccer clubs in Brazil.

A former South American cup hero proving he's still got it 🇧🇷🙌#TOTSSF Objectives Romarinho is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/b8K7lPDIjD — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 4, 2020

TOTSSF Romarinho’s objectives can be completed entirely in Division Rivals matches, but you can do the first two in Squad Battles if you prefer. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, which makes the tasks easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Romarinho.