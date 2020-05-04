How to complete TOTSSF Romarinho objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.
It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 89-rated version of Romarinho from Al-Ittihad, one of the clubs from the Saudi Pro League. He was added alongside the official Saudi Pro League TOTSSF squad and his objectives are available for the next seven days.
TOTSSF Romarinho is a card that most likely won’t upgrade your Ultimate Team, but you can use him in an SBC of your preference. The card, however, is appealing for many Brazilian fans since Romarinho used to play for Corinthians, one of the most popular soccer clubs in Brazil.
TOTSSF Romarinho’s objectives can be completed entirely in Division Rivals matches, but you can do the first two in Squad Battles if you prefer. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, which makes the tasks easier to complete.
Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Romarinho.
- Saudi Pro scorer: Score in three separate Squad Battles matches on Professional difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Saudi Pro League players.
- Pacey poacher: Score two goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using players with 85 Pace minimum.
- Skillful setup: Assist a goal in three separate Rivals matches using players with four stars skill moves minimum.
- Samba in Saudi: Score and assist in four Rivals wins using Brazilian players.