How to complete TOTSSF Payet SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This SBC is a good choice if you plan to use a Ligue 1 or French squad.

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) card to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today along with the Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo that’s started.

The SBC is a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 93-rated version of Dimitri Payet from Olympique de Marseille. He’ll be available for the next six days in the Ultimate Team’s SBC menu.

The TOTSSF Payet is a top-tier winger for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. EA has boosted all of the stats that matter for a winger—Pace (+21), Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+12), and Passing (+11)—when compared to Payet’s base gold 81-rated card.

If you complete TOTSSF Payet, you might want to use an engine chemistry style on him so he can have even more Pace and Dribbling. This chemistry style will transform TOTSSF Payet into a 96-rated winger, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

If you’re using a Ligue 1 or French squad in Ultimate Team, this is an SBC you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from Ligue 1, will strong link with powerful cards like TOTSSF 98-rated Kylian Mbappé and TOTSSF 94-rated Houssem Aouar from Lyon, and comes at a cheap price for a TOTSSF card.

You’ll need to turn in two squads to complete the SBC. One is an 84-rated team with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one French player. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card, and one player from the Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Payet right now, according to FUTBIN. The SBC costs around 165,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and is a bit more expensive on PC (around 190,000 FUT coins).

France

GK: Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 83-rated (Valencia) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Clément Lenglet 85-rated (Barcelona)

Clément Lenglet 85-rated (Barcelona) CB: Dakonam Djené 83-rated (Getafe)

Dakonam Djené 83-rated (Getafe) RB: William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis) CDM: Arturo Vidal 84-rated (Barcelona)

Arturo Vidal 84-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Gonçalo Guedes 83-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 83-rated (Valencia) RM: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona) ST: Rodrigo 83-rated (Valencia)

Ligue 1