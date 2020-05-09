How to complete TOTSSF Moments Ansu Fati SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added today a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Moments Ansu Fati 89-rated card from Barcelona into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the second SBC EA released during the LaLiga TOTSSF promo. Moments Fati will be available until Friday, May 13 and he gained a special card to celebrate his record breaking brace against Levante on February 2020. The 17-year-old became the youngest player ever to score a double in LaLiga’s history.

TOTSSF Moments Fati is a huge upgrade compared to his base silver 73-rated version. EA boosted the winger’s Pace (+8), Dribbling (+17), Shooting (+19), and Physical (+17). If you complete this SBC, you may wanna pick a deadeye as the chemistry style as it will make TOTSSF Moments Fati lethal in front of the goal.

TOTSSF Moments Ansu Fati! 🇪🇸



Reqs:

– 85 OVR

– 85 OVR



Big dub or nah? pic.twitter.com/JxwukeeibP — The Boi (@ChuBoi) May 9, 2020

It’s not a high-end card such as the rest of LaLiga TOTSSF cards, but he can be a upgraded if you don’t have too many coins. TOTSSF Moments Fati will get a strong link to any Spanish LaLiga players or any Barcelona players. This way, you can link him to some good cards such as any version of Jordi Alba from Barcelona, TOTSSF Saúl from Atlético Madrid, or complete the TOTSSF Sergio Reguilón player objectives.

If you want to complete TOTSSF Moments Fati SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 85-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, and at least one Barcelona player. The second solution requires another 85-rated squad, this time with 75 chemistry minimum, and one player from LaLiga.

This SBC is costing 132,750 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 123,750 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 148,700 FUT coins on PC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Moments Fati SBC at the moment, according to FUTBIN.

La Masia

GK: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Nélson Semedo 82-rated (Barcelona)

Nélson Semedo 82-rated (Barcelona) CM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Ajax) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LW: Carlos Eduardo 87-rated (Al-Hilal)

Carlos Eduardo 87-rated (Al-Hilal) RW: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Lucas Moura 83-rated (Tottenham)

La Liga