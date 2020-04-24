How to complete TOTSSF Mauro Icardi SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the first Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad-building challenges (SBC) player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain was voted by the community and is available as an SBC for the next five days. His TOTSSF card is a 90-rated striker, which is way more suitable in the current power curve than his regular 85-rated gold card. EA has massively boosted his Pace (+15), Physical (+10), and Shooting (+8), which makes him a great striker.

With the appropriate chemistry style, this TOTSSF Icardi becomes a high-end striker. The best option is an engine since it almost maximizes his Pace and boosts his Dribbling and Passing. He’ll become a 95-rated striker with an engine, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

20 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign in France.



Community #TOTSSF SBC Mauro Icardi is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/UVsLdWpKIK — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 24, 2020

There are plenty of quality links if you want to complete TOTSSF Icardi. FIFA 20 has released various versions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, his attacking teammates on PSG. The FUT Birthday Angel Dí Maria (PSG) is also a great card. But, of course, you can also link him to other players, such as Lionel Messi from Barcelona and the Icon Diego Maradona.

To get TOTSSF Icardi, you’ll need to turn in just one 86-rated squad with at least 70 chemistry and one Ligue 1 player, which is quite cheap if you’ve been playing FUT from the start.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTSSF Icardi right now. The SBC costs 143,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 145,300 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 165,45 FUT coins on PC, according to FUTBIN.

86-rated squad