How to complete TOTSSF Lisandro Martínez objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 91-rated version of Lisandro Martínez from Ajax, one of the clubs from the Eredivisie. He was added alongside the official Eredivisie TOTSSF squad. His objectives will be available for the next seven days.

Although there may be better FIFA 20 midfielders than TOTSSF Martínez at this stage of Ultimate Team, this is a card that you can get for free. You can also use it in a squad-building challenge (SBC). He looks incredibly well-rounded, though.

He's got next.#TOTSSF Lisandro Martinez Objectives are available in #FUT20 now pic.twitter.com/xPFt18cl3q — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 25, 2020

To earn TOTSSF Martínez, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that mostly requires you to play Division Rivals matches. But the easiest ones can also be done in Squad Battles matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes TOTSSF Martínez easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Martínez.