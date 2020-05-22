How to complete TOTSSF João Pedro and Boga objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Here are two more objective players who can fit your Ultimate Team well.

EA Sports added two Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) objective players from the Serie A to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

They are one attacker and one midfielder: João Pedro 92-rated from Cagliari and a Moments Jérémie Boga 89-rated from Sassuolo. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate his powerful 30-yard strike against Torino in January.

Team of the Season So Far Objectives João Pedro and #TOTSSF Moments Objectives Jérémie Boga are in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/5Tw7zpdMm9 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 22, 2020

The TOTSSF Moments Boga objectives will be available for one week, while the TOTSSF João Pedro objectives will be around for two weeks. The objectives have to be completed in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF João Pedro, while TOTSSF Moments Boga can be completed in Squad Battles matches.

Here are all of the objectives that have to be done to complete TOTSSF João Pedro and TOTSSF Moments Boga.

TOTSSF João Pedro

Samba spearhead: Score two goals in two separate Rivals matches using Brazilian forwards with at least six Serie A players in your starting squad.

Score two goals in two separate Rivals matches using Brazilian forwards with at least six Serie A players in your starting squad. Bright Brazilian : Score a finesse goal in three separate Rivals matches using Brazilian players.

Score a finesse goal in three separate Rivals matches using Brazilian players. Skillful setup: Assist with a through ball in four separate Rivals matches using players with four stars skill moves minimum.

Assist with a through ball in four separate Rivals matches using players with four stars skill moves minimum. Clinical in Cagliari: Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using Serie A players with four stars weak foot minimum.

TOTSSF Moments Boga