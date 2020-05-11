How to complete TOTSSF Falcao García objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) 90-rated version of Falcao García from Galatasaray, one of the clubs from the Süper Lig. He was added alongside the official Süper Lig TOTSSF squad and his objectives are available for the next seven days.

TOTSSF Falcao won’t be an upgrade for many FIFA 20 Ultimate Team players, but most people will try to get him since he was one of the best strikers in the world years ago and the face of the Colombian national soccer team.

A FUT favourite returning to form 🔥#TOTSSF Objectives Radamel Falcao's arrived in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/y2IPRDvDaU — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 11, 2020

To earn TOTSSF Falcao, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that mostly requires you to play Division Rivals matches. But the easiest ones can also be done in Squad Battles matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes TOTSSF Falcao easier to complete.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTSSF Falcao.