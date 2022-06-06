How to complete TOTS Zelarayán’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Lucas Zelarayán from Columbus Crew SC on May 5. Players will receive it as a reward for completing a set of themed objectives.

The TOTS promotion celebrates some of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. Zelarayán is representing one of the best from the Major League Soccer (MLS) by receiving this card.

The upgrade made to Zelarayán’s original 76-rated gold version for this TOTS card can bee seen his Pace (+19), Shooting (+17), Physical (+17), Passing (+16), Dribbling (+15), and Defending (+11). We recommend you apply the hunter chemistry style to improve his Pace (+9) and Shooting (+7). This will maximize his Pace stats and plus his Volleys.

Players have more liberty with this set of objectives, the tasks can be completed in any FUT mode. There are five objectives in total that will be live until June 12. You’ll need to win ten matches for one of the tasks, but you should have enough time to do that.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get MLS TOTS Lucas Zelarayán in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: