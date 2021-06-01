How to complete TOTS Volland SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA reminded that the TOTS Ligue One promo is still live and added its second SBC player.

EA Sports introduced a Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Kevin Volland from AS Monaco to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can obtain this card after you complete one squad-building challenge (SBC) segment in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 92-rated Germany striker has been added as a part of the Ligue One TOTS promo that started on Friday, May 28. This is the second special card Volland has received throughout the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. He also got an 86-rated FUT Freeze card in December 2020, when the devs turned him into a center back.

Ligue 1 TOTS Kevin Volland SBC Sethttps://t.co/u5Gbg829ej pic.twitter.com/UGuNHNAEHW — FUTBIN (@FUTBIN) June 1, 2021

EA boosted all of Volland’s stats apart from Defending when you compare this TOTS card to his 86-rated FUT Freeze version, including Shooting (+30), Dribbling (+11), Pace (+9), Passing (+9), and Physical (+8). EA also upgraded his three-star skill moves to four-star, which makes this card more usable up front as you can create space with some skill moves.

You can upgrade TOTS Volland’s stats even more with the correct chemistry style—in this case, the engine. It will give him more Pace and Dribbling skills, which will make him move quickly in the field. The SBC costs around 127,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 133,250 on Xbox, and 163,500 on PC, which is fair value.

If you want to complete the TOTS Volland SBC, you just need to turn in one squad. The solution requires an 86-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue One. The SBC will be live until Saturday, June 5.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTS Volland SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

