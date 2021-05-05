How to complete TOTS Tielemans SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Tielemans’ second special card. He’s part of the Community TOTS promotion and will be available until May 9. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has massively boosted all of Tielemans’ skills, including Pace (+20), Physical (+11), Defending (+11), Passing (+10), Shooting (+10), and his Defending (+9), when compared to his 81-rated gold version card.

This card is great. He has balanced stats, four-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Acceleration.

This SBC costs around 244,850 FUT coins on PS4, 252,350 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (321,850 FUT coins). That price is fair for his stats alone, but he can also make strong links with other incredible EFL players, like 96-rated Team of the Year De Bruyne, 94-rated TOTS Vardy, and 92-rated TOTS Barnes.

If you want to complete TOTS Tielemans SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: National Duty and Premier League. The first segment requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Belgium. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Tielemans right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

National Duty

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Lorenzo Insigne 89-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 89-rated (Napoli) RB: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsenal) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LW: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Serge Gnabry 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Erling Håland 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

