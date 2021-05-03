How to complete TOTS Te Vrede’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You just have to complete four tasks to get this card.

EA Sports added an 89-rated TOTS version of Mitchell te Vrede from Al-Fateh to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is te Vrede’s first special card. The Team of the Season promotion celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA massively boosted all of te Vrede’s skills, including Pace (+46), Passing (+39), Dribbling (+31), Shooting (+25), Defending (+20), and his Physical (+17), when compared to his 66-rated silver version.

All of TOTS te Vrede’s objectives have to be completed in Squad Battles. You don’t have to win matches for any of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until May 7 to complete all of TOTS te Vrede’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Saudi Pro League TOTS Mitchell te Vrede.