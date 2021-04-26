How to complete TOTS Sarr SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is a great card to complete in a short amount of time.

EA Sports added an 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Ismaïla Sarr from Watford to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on April 25. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Sarr’s second special card. He’s part of the EFL TOTS promotion and will be available until April 30. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has greatly upgraded all of Sarr’s skills, including Passing (+16), Physical (+16), Shooting (+14), Dribbling (+12), Defending (+12), and his Pace (+5) when compared to his 78-rated gold version card.

On top of good stats, Sarr has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. This is a great card with incredibly high stats, such as his 99-rated Pace, 92-rated Dribbling, and 91-rated Shooting, which can be further increased. By applying the finisher chemistry style, you’ll boost his Dribbling (+4) and Shooting (+6), maximizing his Agility, Dribbling, and Finishing stats.

This SBC costs around 89,300 FUT coins on PS4, 90,100 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (97,450 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can make strong links with several EFL players, including the 88-rated TOTS Hughes.

If you want to complete the TOTS Sarr SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Top Form and 84-rated Squad. The first segment requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one Inform card. The second one just asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Sarr right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top Form

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Steffen Puttkammer 75-rated (SV Meppen)

Steffen Puttkammer 75-rated (SV Meppen) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlim)

Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlim) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) LW: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

84-rated Squad