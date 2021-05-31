How to complete TOTS Rodríguez’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to complete four tasks to get this card.

EA Sports added a 91-rated TOTS version of Luis Miguel Rodríguez from Colón to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Rodríguez’s first special card. He’s part of the ROW TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues around the world. EA greatly increased all of Rodríguez’s skills, including Pace (+23), Physical (+22), Shooting (+15), Dribbling (+14), Passing (+13), and his Defending (+5), when compared to his 75-rated gold version.

All of TOTS Rodríguez’s objectives have to be completed in Squad Battles. You won’t have to win matches for any of the four tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just a few days.

You’ll have until June 4 to complete all of TOTS Rodríguez’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Luis Miguel Rodríguez.