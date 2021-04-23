How to complete TOTS Powell’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have just one week to complete all four objectives.

EA Sports added a 90-rated TOTS version of Nick Powell from Stoke City to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Powell’s first special card. The Team of the Season promotion celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA substantially boosted all of Powell’s skills, including Passing (+21), Shooting (+20), Pace (+20), Physical (+17) Dribbling (+16), and his Defending (+4) when compared to his 71-rated silver version.

All of TOTS Powell’s objectives have to be completed in Squad Battles. You don’t have to win matches for any of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until April 30 to complete all of TOTS Powell’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Powell.