How to complete TOTS Petros SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll only have a few days to get this card.

EA Sports added a 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Petros dos Santos Araujo from Al-Nassr to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Petros’ first special card. He’s part of the TOTS promotion and will be available until May 6. Team of the Season celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has greatly upgraded all of Petros’ skills, including Defending (+15), Shooting (+14), Physical (+13), Pace (+12), Dribbling (+12), and his Passing (+12) when compared to his 79-rated gold version card.

On top of having balanced stats, Petros has three-star skill moves and weak foot. His strength lies in his 90-rated Physical and maximized Stamina, while all of his skills are around 85-rated, which can be further increased. By applying the shadow chemistry style, you’ll boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+4), maximizing his interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 49,550 FUT coins on PS4, 51,800 on Xbox One, and 56,650 on PC. The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can make strong links with other EFL and legendary Brazilian players. If you want to complete the TOTS Petros SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Brazil.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Saudi Pro League TOTS Petros dos Santos Araujo right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.