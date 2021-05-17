How to complete TOTS Pepe SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the only TOTS SBC that only requires one squad so far.

EA Sports added a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Képler Ferreira, mostly known as Pepe, from Porto to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Pepe’s first special card. He’s part of the Bundesliga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 21. Team of the Season celebrates the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has generally upgraded all of Pepe’s skills, including Passing (+17), Dribbling (+17), Pace (+14), Defending (+10), Shooting (+10), and his Physical (+10), when compared to his 81-rated gold version.

He has generally good skills, but nothing special. Pepe also has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. His highest stats are his 95-rated Physical, 92-rated Defending, and his 80-rated Pace, which can be further increased. By applying the shadow chemistry style, you’ll boost his Physical (+10) and Defending (+6), maximizing his Marking, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 106,550 FUT coins on PS4, 106,800 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (130,100 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can make strong links with other EFL and legendary Portuguese players.

If you want to complete the TOTS Pepe SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Portugal.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Pepe right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.