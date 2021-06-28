How to complete TOTS or PTG Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, June 27 that will reward players who complete it with the option to choose one out of three Team of the Season (TOTS) or Path to Glory (PTG) cards from Brazil, Argentina, or England.

You can pack amazing players from this SBC, including a 96-rated TOTS version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, a 95-rated Festival of FUTball version of Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, a 98-rated TOTS version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and a 96-rated version of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. These are some of the most valuable items you can get, but you can also end up with an average card since it’s a loot box.

If you want to complete the second TOTS or PTG Player Pick SBC, all you have to do is turn in an 85-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum and at least one In Form or TOTS card. This SBC is non-repeatable and it’ll be live for the next four days.

The SBC costs around 170,000 FUT coins on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and 220,000 FUT coins on PC, if you are building a team from scratch. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete it right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.