How to complete TOTS Moments Sadílek’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 74-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments Michal Sadílek, a player from Twente, in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This special card is available by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

Sadílek is part of the TOTS promotion that celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by offering the FIFA community an upgraded version, but with a specific moment from his career in the spotlight.

During the Twente and Willem II game back on Jan. 22, Sadílek scored the only goal of the match. His original card is a 72-rated silver one, which is the reason players need to complete a set of Silver Stars objectives.

The developers upgraded Sadílek’s Defending (+14), Shooting (+12), Physical (+12), Pace (+11), Passing (+10), and Dribbling (+8), which leaves his skill ratings balanced and ranging from 72 to 83. You can also apply the shadow chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9) to further improve this card.

Players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars tasks as usual in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode to get TOTS Moments Sadílek. You have one week, until May 11, to finish those objectives.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to earn TOTS Moments Michal Sadílek in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: