How to complete TOTS Moments Maxim Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 74-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Alexandru Maxim Silver Stars from Gaziantep to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Maxim’s first special card. He’s part of the Turkish Süper Lig TOTS promotion. TOTS celebrates the top players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Maxim’s objectives will be available until May 12.

EA greatly increased Maxim’s Shooting (+18), Pace (+17), Physical (+14), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+9), and his Defending (+6) when compared to his 72-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Maxim’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

