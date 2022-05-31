How to complete TOTS Moments Lemar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete three squads to get this card.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get a 92-rated TOTS Moments version of Thomas Lemar from Atlético de Madrid. This card will be granted to those who complete its themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The TOTS promotion celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by giving them an upgraded version. This SBC has a twist since it’s a Moments card. EA is celebrating Lemar’s goal and assist against Barcelona

Players will notice that EA focused the upgrade in Lemar’s Defending (+24) and Physical (+23), while his Shooting (+13), Passing (+10), Pace (+8), and Dribbling (+7) received a smaller increase when compared to his 83-rated gold silver version.

What you need to do to complete TOTS Moments Lemar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

To get TOTS Moments Lemar, you’ll have to turn in three squads: France, Top Form, and LaLiga. Here’s the list of their conditions and respective rewards you will receive besides the special card:

SBC Conditions Reward France 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. Premium electrum players pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, and no less than one TOTW (Inform) or TOTS card. Prime electrum players pack LaLiga 87-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum plus at least one LaLiga player. Rare mixed players pack

If you build these squads from scratch, you’ll spend from around 191,400 to 209,100 FUT coins across all available platforms. You’ll have until June 2 to complete the segments and get TOTS Moments Lemar, and even craft some cards to spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the TOTS Moments Thomas Lemar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevila)

82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevila) LB: 78-rated Jaume Costa (RCD Mallorca)

78-rated Jaume Costa (RCD Mallorca) CB: 80-rated Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia)

80-rated Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) CB: 82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla)

82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla) RB: 81-rated Joaquín Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Joaquín Rodríguez (Real Betis) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) RM: 81-rated Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) ST: 83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated TOTW Diego López (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated TOTW Diego López (RCD Espanyol) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CAM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: 85-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

85-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona) ST: 86-rated Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

LaLiga