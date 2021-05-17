How to complete TOTS Moments Lazaro SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Electronic Arts added a Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments card of Valentino Lazaro from Borussia Mönchengladbach to FIFA 21 on Saturday, May 15. You can obtain this 90-rated player if you complete a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Austrian right wing-back (RWB) was added to the game after EA Sports unveiled the TOTS Bundesliga squad on Friday, May 14. This is the first special card Lazaro has received during the whole FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle so far.

EA boosted all of Lazaro’s stats when compared to his 79-rated gold version, including Defending (+18), Physical (+16), Shooting (+16), Pace (+15), Dribbling (+11), and Passing (+8). Although there are many great full-backs or wing-backs at this stage in the game, you can complete Lazaro to use him alongside TOTS Tapsoba, which was released as an SBC on the same day.

There are many chemistry styles that can enhance this card’s stats, but basic is perhaps the best option since it’ll maximize his Pace, boost his Short Passing to 90, and boost almost all of his Defending stats. TOTS Moments Lazaro also has five-star skill moves, which will help you to create opportunities on the attack.

The TOTS Moments Lazaro SBC comes at a fair price. You’ll spend around 150,000 FUT coins on PlayStation or Xbox and slightly more on PC (170,700 FUT coins) if you build it from scratch. Aside from Tapsoba, there are other quality players that you can use around Lazaro and still build chemistry, such as TOTS Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig, TOTS David Alaba from Bayern Munich, and Team of the Year (TOTY) Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

If you want to complete the TOTS Moments Lazaro SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first team must be 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and contain at least one player from the Bundesliga. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until May 21, when the TOTS Bundesliga promo ends.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTS Moments Lazaro SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.

Top form

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Bundesliga