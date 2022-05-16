How to complete TOTS Moments Kulusevski SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a 92-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Dejan Kulusevski from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This special card is available by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).
The TOTS promotion celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by creating an upgraded version to add to the game. Since this is a Moments card, EA is celebrating Kulusevski’s first Premier League goal and performance against Manchester City in February.
Kulusevski had his Shooting (+16), Pace (+10), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+9), Physical (+7), and Defending (+4) generally increased if you compare this TOTS card to his 81-rated gold version. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further boost his Shooting (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+4).
If you’re interested in completing this POTM SBC, you’ll have complete three squads: Tactical Emulation, Top Form, and Premier League. Here’s the list of conditions and rewards for each segment:
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Tactical Emulation
|83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Tottenham Hotspur.
|Premium mixed gold players pack
|Top Form
|84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTW (Inform) player.
|Gold players pack
|Premier League
|85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one Premier League card.
|Prime gold players pack
If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 144,050 to 163,700 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be live for only a couple of days, until May 19, which might be enough time to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.
Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the TOTS Moments Dejan Kulusevski SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)
- CB: 82-rated Pau Francisco Torres (Villarreal)
- CB: 84-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)
- CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)
- CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)
- RM: 84-rated TOTW Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)
- LF: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)
- RF: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)
- ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
Top Form
- GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)
- LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)
- CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)
- RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)
- CDM: 84-rated Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich)
- CDM: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)
- CAM: 84-rated TOTW Jorge Molina (Granada)
- CAM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)
- ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)
- ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)
Premier League
- GK: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
- LB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)
- LB: 86-rated Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)
- CB: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)
- CB: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
- RB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)
- ST: 85-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)