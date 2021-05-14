How to complete TOTS Moments Kruse SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Max Kruse from Union Berlin to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Kruse’s second special card. He’s part of the Bundesliga TOTS promotion. TOTS highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different European leagues. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to commemorate Kruse’s powerful outside-the-box strike against Frankfurt.
EA mainly increased Kruse’s Pace (+24) but still upgraded the rest of his skills, including Physical (+12), Shooting (+11), Passing (+10), Defending (+9), and his Dribbling (+8), when compared to his 81-rated gold version.
This card is great. He has good stats and four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), which will maximize many of his stats, such as his Vision, Crossing, and Dribbling.
This SBC costs around 165,150 FUT coins on PS4, 172,600 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (196,000 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can also make strong links with incredible players like 96-rated TOTS Kimmich, Team of the Year 96-rated Neuer, and TOTS 95-rated Goretzka.
If you want to complete TOTS Kruse SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bundesliga and Top Form. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Informor TOTS Moments card.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Max Kruse right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Bundesliga
- GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- LM: Filip Kostić 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CAM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)
Top Form
- GK: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)
- LB: Caner Erkin 89-rated (Fenerbahçe)
- CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)
- CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)
- RB: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)
- CM: Fayçal Fajr 87-rated (Sivasspor)
- CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)
- CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)
- LW: Adem Büyük 85-rated (Yeni Malatyaspor)
- RW: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)
- ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)