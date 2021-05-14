How to complete TOTS Moments Kruse SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Max Kruse from Union Berlin to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kruse’s second special card. He’s part of the Bundesliga TOTS promotion. TOTS highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different European leagues. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to commemorate Kruse’s powerful outside-the-box strike against Frankfurt.

EA mainly increased Kruse’s Pace (+24) but still upgraded the rest of his skills, including Physical (+12), Shooting (+11), Passing (+10), Defending (+9), and his Dribbling (+8), when compared to his 81-rated gold version.

This card is great. He has good stats and four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), which will maximize many of his stats, such as his Vision, Crossing, and Dribbling.

This SBC costs around 165,150 FUT coins on PS4, 172,600 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (196,000 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can also make strong links with incredible players like 96-rated TOTS Kimmich, Team of the Year 96-rated Neuer, and TOTS 95-rated Goretzka.

If you want to complete TOTS Kruse SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bundesliga and Top Form. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Informor TOTS Moments card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Max Kruse right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Top Form