How to complete TOTS Moments Hernández SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 91-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Juan Camilo Hernández from Getafe to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Hernández’s first special card. He’s part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion. TOTS celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Hernández’s stunning finesse goal against Cádiz CF.

EA greatly upgraded all of Hernández’s stats, including Dribbling (+19), Passing (+18), Shooting (+17), Physical (+17), Defending (+17), and Pace (+13), when you compare this new card to his 74-rated silver version. You can complete this SBC until May 17.

This is a good card with balanced skills. TOTS Moments Hernández has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can further elevate his quality by applying the basic chemistry style, which will somewhat increase all of his skills.

This SBC costs around 169,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, 171,000 on PlayStation 4, and 211,850 on PC. The price is fair for this card, but it still doesn’t have anything too special to justify spending your fodder on it unless it fits your playstyle.

If you want to complete the TOTS Hernández SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: La Liga and 85-Rated Squad. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. The second one just asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS Moments.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Moments Juan Hernández right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

La Liga

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) RB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) LM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CM: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Juventus)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Juventus) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

85-Rated Squad