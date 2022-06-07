How to complete TOTS Moments Deulofeu SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in two squads to get this card.

A themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is awarding players who complete it a 92-rated TOTS Moments version of Gerard Deulofeu from Udinese starting today.

The TOTS promotion highlights the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by giving them an upgraded version. This SBC has a twist since it’s a Moments card. EA is celebrating Deulofeu’s brace against Cagliari.

Deulofeu has incredible high skills, except for his 41-rated Defending. EA upgraded his Shooting (+19), Passing (+15), Physical (+15), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+6) when compared to his 79-rated gold version.

If you use TOTS Moments Deulofeu in your team, we recommend you apply the hawk chemistry style to further improve its Shooting (+5), Physical (+5), and Pace (+4). It will also maximize Deulofeu’s Acceleration, Shot Power, and Long Shot stats.

To get TOTS Moments Deulofeu, you’ll only have to turn in two squads: Spain and Serie A TIM. The first solution must be an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player. The second squad requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Ligue 1.

Building them from scratch will cost you around 112,700 to 151,550 FUT coins across all available platforms. Besides the TOTS Moments Deulofeu, you’ll receive a small prime gold players pack and a rare mixed players pack.

You’ll have until June 13 to complete this SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the TOTS Moments Gerard Deulofeu SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Cheapest way to complete TOTS Moments Gerard Deulofeu SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Spain

GK: 83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal) LB: 82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) RB: 81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP)

81-rated Tomáš Vaclík (Olympiacos CFP) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) LW: 84-rated TOTW Sebastián Blanco (Portland Timbers)

84-rated TOTW Sebastián Blanco (Portland Timbers) RW: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

Serie A TIM