How to complete TOTS Moments Caicedo’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments 91-rated version of Felipe Caicedo from Lazio, one of the clubs from the Serie A, the Italian soccer league. He was added alongside the official Serie A TOTS squad and his objectives will be available until next Friday, May 28 at 12pm CT.

This is Caicedo’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA boosted all of his stats, including Pace (+20), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+15), Shooting (+15), and Physical (+10) when you compare the TOTS version with his 78-rated gold card. The devs also boosted his weak foot and skill moves to four-star each, which makes him a usable card. You can further enhance TOTS Caicedos’ stats if you apply the engine or hawk chemistry style.

To earn TOTS Caicedo, you’ll have to complete a set of four in-game objectives that require you to play Squad Battles or Division Rivals matches. But the easiest ones can also be done in Squad Battles matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win the match, though, which makes TOTS Caicedo easier to complete

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn TOTS Caicedo.