How to complete TOTS Moments Barrenetxea SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Ander Barrenetxea from Real Sociedad to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Barrenetxea’s first special card. He’s part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion. TOTS celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Račić’s superb inside-the-box goal against SD Eibar.

EA massively upgraded all of Barrenetxea’s stats, including Shooting (+26), Physical (+25), Passing (+21), Pace (+13), Dribbling (+9), and Defending (+6), when you compare this new card to his 73-rated silver version. You can complete this SBC until May 15.

This is a good card with balanced skills. TOTS Moments Barrenetxea has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can further elevate his quality by applying the marksman chemistry style, which will increase his Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+5), and Physical (+5), maximizing many of his skills, like his Finishing, Shot Power, and Dribbling.

This SBC costs around 208,700 FUT coins on Xbox One, 208,150 on PlayStation 4, and 256,450 on PC. The price is fair for this card, but it still doesn’t have anything too special to justify spending your fodder on it unless it fits your playstyle.

If you want to complete TOTS Barrenetxea SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: La Liga and 85-Rated Squad. The first segment requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. The second one just asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS MomentsAnder Barrenetxea currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

La Liga

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Meunier 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

85-Rated Squad