How to complete TOTS Moments Al Sagour’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are only three simple tasks to complete.

GFawaz Al Sagour from Al Shabab received a 74-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version in to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This special card is available by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives in the game.

The TOTS is an ongoing promotion that celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance and offers their upgraded version. The TOTS Moments is a twist in the original promo that focuses on a specific moment from the player’s career, but EA forgot to mention which one it is for Al Sagour.

This TOTS Moments version has generally high skills for his overall rating. When compared to Al Sagour’s original 65-rated silver card, EA mainly increased his Physical (+25), Defending (+25), Passing (+22), and Dribbling (+21) skills. We recommend you apply the backbone chemistry style to improve his Defending (+7) and Physical (+5) further.

Players will have to complete the same three Silver Stars objectives as usual in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode to get TOTS Moments Al Sagour. You have one week, until May 25, to finish those tasks.

Here are all the Silver Stars objectives you need to complete to get TOTS Moments Fawaz Al Sagour in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: