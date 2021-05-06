How to complete TOTS Moments Al Kuwaykibi’ Silver Stars’ objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 74-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Moments version of Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi Silver Stars from Al-Ettifaq to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Al Kuwaykibi’s first special card. He’s part of the Saudi Pro League TOTS promotion. TOTS celebrates and highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

The concept of Silver Stars consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. Silver Stars Al Kuwaykibi’s objectives will be available until May 12.

EA massively increased Al Kuwaykibi’s Shooting (+24), Passing (+21), Physical (+19), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+6), and Pace (+6) when compared to his 67-rated silver version.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released before, Al Kuwaykibi’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUT Birthday Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi Silver Stars.