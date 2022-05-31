How to complete TOTS Maxim’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new set of objectives was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 28. Those who complete it will be rewarded with an untradable 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Alexandru Maxim from Gaziantep.

The TOTS promotion celebrates some of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The selected players receive an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

When compared to Maxim’s 74-rated silver version, his Physical (+20), Passing (+18), Pace (+18), Shooting (+18), Dribbling (+16), and Defending (+16) have been increased. If you decide to use TOTS Maxim on your team, we recommend you apply the hunter chemistry style to improve his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6).

There are five objectives to be completed and you can choose between any FUT mode to fulfill them, depending on which one you prefer. You’ll have until June 4 to get this card before this set expires.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get TOTS Alexandru Maxim in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: