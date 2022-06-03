How to complete TOTS Martínez’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get a 92-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale starting today after completing a set of themed objectives.

The TOTS promotion celebrates some of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The selected players receive an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

New TOTS Player Objective

🇦🇷 92 Lautaro Martínezhttps://t.co/pKeGm7WiSo pic.twitter.com/t56GZwcrVS — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) June 3, 2022

Martínez already has three Team of the Week (TOTW) cards and one 89-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Honorable version, on top of his original 85-rated gold version. EA increased his Shooting (+12), Pace (+11), Passing (+8), Defending (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Physical (+7) when compared to his gold card.

If you decide to use TOTS Martínez on your team, we recommend you apply the hawk chemistry style to improve his Shooting (+5), Pace (+4), and Physical (+4). This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Finishing, and Shot Power.

There are four objectives in total to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select mode. You’ll have until June 10 to get this card before this set expires. You’ll only need to win four matches for one of the tasks, so you should have enough time to do that.

Here’s the list of objectives you’ll have to complete if you wish to get TOTS Lautaro Martínez in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: