How to complete TOTS Lozano SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Hirving Lozano from Napoli to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can obtain this card after you complete two squad-building challenges (SBC) segments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 92-rated right mid (RM) has been added as a part of the Serie A TOTS promo that started today. This is the second special card Lozano has received throughout the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle aside from his 88-rated Headliners version that was added in January.

EA boosted almost all of Lozano’s stats when you compare this TOTS card to his 88-rated Headliners version, including Physical (+8), Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+5), Passing (+5), and Defending (+4). This card has almost everything that a wing needs, such as maximum Pace, great Shooting and Dribbling, and four-star weak foot and skill moves, which will help you create more goal opportunities up front.

You can further boost TOTS Lozano’s stats with the correct chemistry style, in this case, the marksman. It’ll take his Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, Ball Control, Jumping, and Dribbling Capacibility to a 99-rating, upgrade his Reactions to 97 overall, and tweak other stats as well. This card will become a 97-rated center forward (CF) or right wing (RW) if you use the marksman chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

The TOTS Lozano SBC costs around 272,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is slightly more expensive on PC (338,000 FUT coins), which is still good value. Although Lozano isn’t from a nation with a lot of quality players (Mexico) at this stage in the game, there are plenty of great players from the Serie A that you can use around him, such as any version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, TOTS Dries Merters and TOTS Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli, and Prime Icon Moments versions of Hugo Sánchez or Luis Hernández.

If you want to complete the TOTS Lozano SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first team must be 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, needs to have a player from the Serie A in it, and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until next Friday, May 28 at 12pm CT, when the Serie A TOTS promo ends.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTS Lozano SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.

Serie A

GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) CB: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CDM: Carlos Soler 86-rated (Valencia)

Carlos Soler 86-rated (Valencia) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Yannick Carrasco 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) RM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Moussa Dembélé 81-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Moussa Dembélé 81-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

