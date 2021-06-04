How to complete TOTS Lazini’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated TOTS version of Manuel Lanzini from West Ham to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Lanzini’s first special card. He’s part of the Ultimate TOTS promotion, which celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues around the world. EA massively increased Lanzini’s Physical (+36), while still greatly upgrading his Shooting (+21), Pace (+17), Passing (+14), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+8) when compared to his 78-rated gold version.

All of TOTS Lanzini’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters mode. You’ll only have to win matches for one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just a few days.

You’ll have until June 11 to finish all of TOTS Rodríguez’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn TOTS Manuel Lanzini.