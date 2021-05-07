How to complete TOTS Isak’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete five objectives in one week.

EA Sports added a 92-rated TOTS version of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Isak’s second special card. The LaLiga Team of the Season promotion celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA greatly boosted all of Isak’s skills, including Physical (+21), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+14), Pace (+12), Shooting (+12), and his Defending (+10), when compared to his 79-rated silver version.

All of TOTS Isak’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links. You’ll have to win matches for only one of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until May 14 to complete all of TOTS Isak’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn LaLiga TOTS Alexander Isak.