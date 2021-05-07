How to complete TOTS Isak’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 92-rated TOTS version of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.
This is Isak’s second special card. The LaLiga Team of the Season promotion celebrates and highlights the best players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.
EA greatly boosted all of Isak’s skills, including Physical (+21), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+14), Pace (+12), Shooting (+12), and his Defending (+10), when compared to his 79-rated silver version.
All of TOTS Isak’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links. You’ll have to win matches for only one of the tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.
You’ll have until May 14 to complete all of TOTS Isak’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn LaLiga TOTS Alexander Isak.
- Crossing Craft: Assist three goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links).
- Weak Foot Finish: Score four finesse goals using players with at least four-star weak foot in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links.
- Sociedad Scorer: Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links.
- Successful Streak: Win nine matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links.
- Skilled Scoring: Score in 11 separate matches using players with at least four-star skill moves in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Links.