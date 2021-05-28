How to complete TOTS Houssem Aouar SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is a truly amazing card that you can use in at least four positions.

EA Sports added a Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Houssem Aouar from Lyon to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can obtain this card after you complete two squad-building challenges (SBC) segments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 93-rated French midfielder has been added as a part of the Ligue 1 TOTS promo that started today. This is the third special card Aouar has received throughout the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. He gained an 86-rated FUT Freeze version in December and a 90-rated FUT Birthday card in April.

EA boosted all of Aouar’s stats when you compare this TOTS card to his 90-rated FUT Birthday version, including Defending (+8), Physical (+5), Dribbling (+3), Passing (+3), Shooting (+3), and Pace (+2). This card is well-suited if you’re in need of a box-to-box midfielder since it has enough Defending attributes and also has four-star skill moves and weak foot, which will help you when attacking.

You can further boost TOTS Aouar’s stats with the correct chemistry style, which is either the shadow or anchor. It depends if you want more Pace and Defending, rather than sacrificing a bit of both to also enhance his Physical. But you can literally play him as a center-attacking midfielder (CAM) or striker (ST) if you want to. If that’s the case, you can boost his attacking attributes with the hawk chemistry style.

The TOTS Aouar SBC costs around 266,000 FUT coins on Xbox, 277,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, and is slightly more expensive on PC (320,000 FUT coins), which is still good value if you build it from scratch. Since Aouar is French, you’ll have plenty of quality options to link him, such as 97-rated TOTS Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and 93-rated Kingsley Coman from Bayern, if you don’t have cards from the Ligue 1 in your starting 11.

If you want to complete the TOTS Aouar SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first team must be 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, needs to have a player from the Ligue 1 in it, and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The second solution requires an 87-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until next Friday, June 4 at 12pm CT, when the Ligue 1 TOTS promo ends.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTS Aouar SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) CDM: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) CAM: Palhinha 87-rated (Sporting)

Palhinha 87-rated (Sporting) CAM: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

