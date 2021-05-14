How to complete TOTS Flashback Roussillon’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There's only five objectives to complete to get this card.

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Jérôme Roussillon from VfL Wolfsburg to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Roussillon’s first special card. He’s part of the Bundesliga TOTS promotion. TOTS highlights the top players who had a major impact on their respective clubs in the different European leagues.

EA generally increased all of Roussillon’s skills, including Physical (+12), Passing (+10), Defending (+10), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+8), and Pace (+5), when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version.

This is a great card in general. It already has good stats, but you can apply the anchor chemistry style to further elevate his Physical (+6) to 94, Defending (+6) to 92, and Pace (+5) to 98. Roussillon also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

TOTS Flashback Roussillon’s objectives will expire on May 21. That’s plenty of time to complete his five objectives and you only need to win matches for one of the tasks. Every objective has to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best.

Here are all of the objectives you have to complete to earn TOTS Flashback Jérôme Roussillon.