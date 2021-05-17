How to complete TOTS Flashback Mbabu SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Kevin Mbabu from VfL Wolfsburg to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Mbabu’s first special card. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in FUT 19 TOTS. He’s also a part of this year’s Bundesliga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 21.
EA has greatly upgraded all of Mbabu’s skills, which include his Shooting (+19), Passing (+16), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+15), Physical (+9), and his Pace (+8) when compared to his 79-rated gold version.
This SBC costs around 334,050 FUT coins on PS4, 340,550 on Xbox One, and 399,850 on PC. This card is a bit overpriced, but it has great quality regarding his skills. He can also make strong links with other incredible players, like 90-rated TOTS Lacroix, 89-rated TOTS Roussillon, and 88-rated TOTS Baku.
If you want to complete TOTS Mbabu SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Bundesliga, Top Form, and 86-Rated Squad. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one needs to be an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS Moments card. Finally, the third solution asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS Moments card.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Kevin Mbabu right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Bundesliga
- GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)
- LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)
- CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)
- CB: Rúben Dias 81-rated (Manchester City)
- RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)
- CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)
- CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)
- LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Manchester City)
- RW: Ferran Torres 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)
- ST: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)
Top Form
- GK: Nick Pope 84-rated (Burnley)
- LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)
- CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)
- CB: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)
- RB: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)
- CDM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)
- CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)
- CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)
- LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)
- RM: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)
86-Rated Squad
- GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- LB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)
- CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)
- RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)
- CDM: N’Golo Kanté 88-rated (Chelsea)
- CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)
- CM: Bruno Fernandes 87-rated (Manchester United)
- LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
- RW: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)
- ST: Haris Seferović 89-rated (Benfica)