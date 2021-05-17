How to complete TOTS Flashback Mbabu SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Kevin Mbabu from VfL Wolfsburg to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Mbabu’s first special card. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his inclusion in FUT 19 TOTS. He’s also a part of this year’s Bundesliga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 21.

EA has greatly upgraded all of Mbabu’s skills, which include his Shooting (+19), Passing (+16), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+15), Physical (+9), and his Pace (+8) when compared to his 79-rated gold version.

This SBC costs around 334,050 FUT coins on PS4, 340,550 on Xbox One, and 399,850 on PC. This card is a bit overpriced, but it has great quality regarding his skills. He can also make strong links with other incredible players, like 90-rated TOTS Lacroix, 89-rated TOTS Roussillon, and 88-rated TOTS Baku.

If you want to complete TOTS Mbabu SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Bundesliga, Top Form, and 86-Rated Squad. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one needs to be an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Inform or TOTS Moments card. Finally, the third solution asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS Moments card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Kevin Mbabu right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bundesliga

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Rúben Dias 81-rated (Manchester City)

Rúben Dias 81-rated (Manchester City) RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Manchester City)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Manchester City) RW: Ferran Torres 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Ferran Torres 81-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Top Form

GK: Nick Pope 84-rated (Burnley)

Nick Pope 84-rated (Burnley) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) RB: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino) CDM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) RM: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

86-Rated Squad