How to complete TOTS Flashback Joaquín SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate eam

This is an incredible card, but you have just five days to get it.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) Flashback version of Joaquín Rodríguez from Real Betis to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Joaquín’s first special card. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2004-2005 LaLiga season with Betis. He’s also a part of the LaLiga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 15.

EA has massively upgraded most of Joaquín’s stats, such as Pace (+24) and Physical (+23), but still generally increased his Dribbling (+13), Passing (+10), Shooting (+5), and his Defending (+6) when compared to his 80-rated gold version.

This card is amazing. He has high stats, five-star skill moves, and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the finisher chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+8) and Dribbling (+3), which will almost maximize his Dribbling.

This SBC costs around 202,250 FUT coins on PS4, 210,000 on Xbox One, and 246,800 on PC. This card is fairly priced when you look at his great stats. But he can also make strong links with other incredible Spanish players, like 96-rated TOTY Ramos, 93-rated TOTS Alba, and legends such as Xavi, Puyol, and Raúl.

If you want to complete TOTS Joaquín SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Los Verdiblancos, and La Furia Roja. The first segment requires an 80-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Real Betis. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Spain.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Joaquín Rodríguez right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Los Verdiblancos

GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Álvaro Morata 82-rated (Juventus)

Álvaro Morata 82-rated (Juventus) CB: Miguel Moyà 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Miguel Moyà 84-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Gabriel Paulista 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Gabriel Paulista 84-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe)

Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe) CM: William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis)

William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis) RM: Carlos Soler 79-rated (Valencia)

Carlos Soler 79-rated (Valencia) CAM: Asier Illarramendi 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Asier Illarramendi 80-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Philipp Hosiner 76-rated (Dínamo Dresden)

Philipp Hosiner 76-rated (Dínamo Dresden) ST: Ángel Díaz 79-rated (Getafe)

La Furia Roja